Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.2% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,678,575,000 after purchasing an additional 142,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after purchasing an additional 354,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.57. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

