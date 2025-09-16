First Bank & Trust Trims Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Westmount Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8%

INTU stock opened at $651.33 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $722.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $684.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

