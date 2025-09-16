Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Stock Position Lifted by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,501 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 356,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 52.7% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 235,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 81,333 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 50.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,497.1% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 268,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.