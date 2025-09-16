First Bank & Trust Purchases 1,411 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 30.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.