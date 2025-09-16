Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 482.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 123.5% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 417,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Westmount Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

