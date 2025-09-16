Head to Head Review: Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) and RH (NYSE:RH)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kenvue and RH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 1 7 5 0 2.31 RH 3 5 10 0 2.39

Kenvue currently has a consensus price target of $24.21, indicating a potential upside of 32.95%. RH has a consensus price target of $259.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.23%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than RH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

97.6% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of RH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kenvue shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of RH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Kenvue has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RH has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kenvue and RH”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $15.46 billion 2.26 $1.03 billion $0.74 24.61 RH $3.34 billion 1.25 $72.41 million $5.37 41.54

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than RH. Kenvue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and RH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 9.37% 20.06% 7.78% RH 3.20% -113.58% 3.08%

Summary

Kenvue beats RH on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

