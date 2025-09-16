iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Bought by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,607 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 6.9% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $101,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after buying an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,398 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $191.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

