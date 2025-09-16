Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $286.86 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $287.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.71.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

