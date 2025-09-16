Comparing Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) & LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Socket Mobile has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Socket Mobile and LG Display”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Socket Mobile $18.76 million 0.44 -$2.24 million ($0.38) -2.72 LG Display $19.51 billion 0.23 -$1.79 billion ($0.42) -10.71

Socket Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LG Display. LG Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Socket Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Socket Mobile and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Socket Mobile -17.13% -16.35% -10.49% LG Display -2.25% -7.60% -1.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Socket Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Socket Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of LG Display shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Socket Mobile and LG Display, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Socket Mobile 0 0 0 0 0.00 LG Display 2 3 0 0 1.60

About Socket Mobile



Socket Mobile, Inc. provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education. The company also offers cordless data capture devices that connect through Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; SocketScan and DuraScan 700 series, companion scanners and 800 series, attachable scanners, and wearables; and DuraSled, a barcode scanning sled that protects phones from impact damage and provides charging solutions. In addition, it offers D600, a handheld model to reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags and transfers data with near-field communication (NFC); S550, a contactless membership card reader/writer; and S370 product that supports barcode scanning, and NFC reading and writing technologies. Further, the company provides SocketCam C820 and C860, which are camera-based barcode scanners; software developer kits, such as CaptureSDK that enables the App providers to modify captured data, control the placement of the barcoded or RFID data in their applications, and control the feedback to the user. It serves retail, commercial services, industrial and manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and healthcare industries through a network of distributors, online resellers, and application providers, as well as online stores. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About LG Display



LG Display Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. In addition, it provides janitorial services; invests in venture business and acquire technologies; and manages intellectual property. The company operates in Korea, China, rest of Asia, the Americas, Poland, and rest of Europe. LG Display Co., Ltd. was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

