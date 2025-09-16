New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $807,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $399,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,159 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 748.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,700,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,557 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 662.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,460,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of -518.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

