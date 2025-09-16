LifePlan Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,064 S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.38.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $543.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

