Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Posts Earnings Results

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Star Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 9.45%.

Star Energy Group Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of STAR stock opened at GBX 6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -70.94 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Star Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.76.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

