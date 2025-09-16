Eleco (LON:ELCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eleco (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eleco had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.46%.

Eleco Stock Down 5.2%

ELCO opened at GBX 150.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.67. Eleco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.36 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3,755.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Eleco

In other news, insider James Pellatt acquired 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.80. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

