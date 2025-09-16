Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) vs. Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Head-To-Head Review

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Xenia Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 7 2 0 2.10 Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 1 3 0 2.40

Valuation & Earnings

Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.03%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential downside of 10.63%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Xenia Hotels & Resorts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $192.22 million 5.10 $139.34 million $2.88 7.64 Xenia Hotels & Resorts $1.08 billion 1.32 $16.14 million $0.63 23.44

Plymouth Industrial REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xenia Hotels & Resorts. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xenia Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Plymouth Industrial REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT 67.77% 24.24% 8.90% Xenia Hotels & Resorts 5.86% 4.95% 2.19%

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Xenia Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

