LifePlan Financial LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

LifePlan Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $398.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $398.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

