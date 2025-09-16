Analyzing Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and FS KKR Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $224.04 million 3.28 $116.32 million $1.82 8.16 FS KKR Capital $315.00 million 15.07 $585.00 million $0.78 21.73

Profitability

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FS KKR Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and FS KKR Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 43.35% 11.88% 5.25% FS KKR Capital 13.24% 6.24% 2.75%

Risk and Volatility

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. FS KKR Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays out 98.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FS KKR Capital pays out 328.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and FS KKR Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 1 0 2.25 FS KKR Capital 2 5 0 0 1.71

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has a consensus price target of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. FS KKR Capital has a consensus price target of $18.42, indicating a potential upside of 8.65%. Given Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is more favorable than FS KKR Capital.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats FS KKR Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It focus on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to private upper middle market companies with annual EBITDA of $50 million to $100 million at the time of investment. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.