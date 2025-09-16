Comparing Laser Master In (OTCMKTS:LMTI) and Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Laser Master In (OTCMKTS:LMTI – Get Free Report) and Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Laser Master In has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kornit Digital has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Laser Master In and Kornit Digital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laser Master In N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kornit Digital $203.82 million 3.15 -$16.80 million ($0.25) -57.32

Laser Master In has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kornit Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Laser Master In and Kornit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laser Master In 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kornit Digital 0 1 3 1 3.00

Kornit Digital has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 119.12%. Given Kornit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kornit Digital is more favorable than Laser Master In.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of Laser Master In shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Laser Master In and Kornit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laser Master In N/A N/A N/A Kornit Digital -5.43% -0.74% -0.68%

Summary

Kornit Digital beats Laser Master In on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laser Master In

Laser Master International, Inc. engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Harrison, New Jersey.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services. The company's products and services include direct-to-garment printing platform for smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and system upgrade kits, maintenance and support, consulting, and professional services. It serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

