WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $190.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.