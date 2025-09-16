Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,694 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 124,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Exelixis by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

