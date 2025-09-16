WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $492,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,290.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 995,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 120,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

