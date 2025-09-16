Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 414 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of NetApp by 25.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $918,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,305 shares in the company, valued at $31,160,004.40. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

NetApp Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $124.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

