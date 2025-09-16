Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,103,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 890,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 184,865 shares during the last quarter. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,589,000. Collier Financial grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,316.6% in the first quarter. Collier Financial now owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,614,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPSM stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.