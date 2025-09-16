SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA is Melone Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 6.4% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Innovative Wealth Building LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2%

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $460.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $462.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.