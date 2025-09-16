MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 82,897 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,897 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,242.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,423,000 after buying an additional 13,229,305 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,713,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,609 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,339,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,628,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,682 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $65.27.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

