Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,535 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises approximately 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,513 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $114.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 253.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

