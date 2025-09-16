Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stake Lifted by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.2% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,674 shares of company stock worth $197,549,274 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $764.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $742.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.53.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

