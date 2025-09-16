Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Sells 229 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,622,943,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18,562.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,323,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,237,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $786,942,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $6,497,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,462,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,281,408.64. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $252.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

