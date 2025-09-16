Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Persium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 5,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $764.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $742.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.53. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,674 shares of company stock valued at $197,549,274 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

