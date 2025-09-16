Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 290 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 850,112 shares valued at $234,654,209. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $364.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.