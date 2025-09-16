Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $272,000 in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 50,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $6,354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 530,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,454,445.24. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,081,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,823 shares in the company, valued at $36,170,603.35. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 831,014 shares of company stock worth $105,416,046.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Circle Internet Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Circle Internet Group from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Circle Internet Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.91.

Circle Internet Group Trading Up 7.0%

CRCL stock opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,599.02. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99.

About Circle Internet Group

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Read More

