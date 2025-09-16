iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG is Veracity Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Veracity Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $37,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 120,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $163.94 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average of $142.30.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

