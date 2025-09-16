Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.0%

KMB stock opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $134.39.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

