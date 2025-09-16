Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,201,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,555,424,000 after buying an additional 394,147 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $399,284,000 after buying an additional 398,804 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 174.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,283 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $235,592,000 after buying an additional 917,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,482 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after buying an additional 55,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $228.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $229.00.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

