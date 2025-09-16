Critical Contrast: Tibet Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TBET) & Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) and Tibet Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TBET – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Surrozen and Tibet Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tibet Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Surrozen currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 230.47%. Given Surrozen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surrozen is more favorable than Tibet Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen -274.42% -545.43% -64.40% Tibet Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Surrozen and Tibet Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.6% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Surrozen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surrozen and Tibet Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen $10.65 million 9.37 -$63.56 million ($14.42) -0.81 Tibet Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tibet Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surrozen.

Summary

Surrozen beats Tibet Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043, a hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of severe liver diseases, including alcohol-associated hepatitis. The company develops SZN-413, a Fzd4 targeted bi-specific antibody for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. Surrozen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to research, develop, and commercialize Fzd4 bi-specific antibodies. Surrozen, Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Tibet Pharmaceuticals

Tibet Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Tibetan medicines. The company, through its operational entity, Yunnan Shangri-La Tibetan Pharmaceutical Group Limited (YSTP), develops products in China for promoting health in human respiratory, digestive, urinary, and reproductive systems. Its commercialized products include 25 Ingredients Mandrake Pill, which is used to regulate menses to treat endometritis, pelvic inflammations, and women's anemia; 15 Ingredients Gentiana Pill to treat bronchitis, emphysema, asthma, and hoarseness; 28 Ingredients Pinang Pill for treating cold waist hip pain, pus hematuria, and testis swelling; 18 Ingredients Chebulic (Myrobalan) Frusemide Pill for the treatment of kidney problems, lumbar and kidney pain, frequent urination, turbid urine, diabetes, and spermatorrhea; and Pomegranate Nichirin Pill to treat indigestion, back and leg pain, frequent urination, foot edema, impotence, and nocturnal emission. The company also develops Xuezang Guben pill indicated for the treatment of neurasthenia, insomnia, frequent urination, nocturnal emission, and women's menopausal symptoms; Shengke I that is in Phase III clinical testing for treating type II diabetes; Shengke II, which is in Phase II clinical testing for treating impotence and premature ejaculation, prostrate disease, and memory loss; Jiuzan pill that is in Phase II clinical testing for the treatment of chronic gastroenteritis and peptic ulcers; and Antai pill, a pre-clinical stage product for treating hepatitis B. In addition, it focuses to commercialize Wupeng Pill for treating echimococosis, pandora tingling disease, diphtheria, anthrax, yellow water disease, and leprosy. The company was formerly known as Shangri-La Tibetan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Tibet Pharmaceuticals Inc. in July 2010. Tibet Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

