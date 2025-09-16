Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 395 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Argus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

