NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) versus Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Head-To-Head Survey

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

NLS Pharmaceutics has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences has a beta of -2.06, meaning that its share price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and Cassava Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A Cassava Sciences N/A -66.16% -53.11%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$1.98 million N/A N/A Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$24.34 million ($2.55) -0.82

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and Cassava Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NLS Pharmaceutics and Cassava Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NLS Pharmaceutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cassava Sciences has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Cassava Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cassava Sciences is more favorable than NLS Pharmaceutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Cassava Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cassava Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NLS Pharmaceutics beats Cassava Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol for the treatment of ADHD. The company also developing NLS-4, a selective dopamine reuptake inhibitor to prevent rare sleep disorders; NLS-3, a repurposed reverse ester of methylphenidate for treatment of ADHD; NLS-8, a melatonin ML1A receptor agonist, improved scopolamine-induced amnesia; NLS-11, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and muscarinic M1, M2, M3 receptor antagonist; and NLS-12, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and muscarinic M4 receptor antagonist. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cassava Sciences, Inc. in March 2019. Cassava Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

