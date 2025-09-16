Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) versus Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Head-To-Head Survey

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) and Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Wartsila’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -58,031.58% -66.48% -58.83% Wartsila 8.19% 22.76% 7.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Wartsila”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $19,240.00 2,349.76 -$10.42 million ($1.23) -4.33 Wartsila $6.98 billion 2.63 $544.30 million $0.20 31.05

Wartsila has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wartsila, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wartsila has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ideal Power and Wartsila, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wartsila 1 2 0 0 1.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wartsila beats Ideal Power on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Wartsila

(Get Free Report)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes. The company also provides GEMS smart energy management software platform to remotely monitor, operate, identify, and diagnose assets; lifecycle solutions for power plants; power and propulsion products, such as electric shipping and hybrid ships, engine and generating sets, propulsors and gears, and shaft line solutions; liquid and gas handling products, including ballast water management, freshwater generation, waste and wastewater treatment, gas solutions, and exhaust treatment equipment; port and fleet optimization; simulation and training solutions; and automation, navigation, and control systems. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.