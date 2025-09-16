Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

GD stock opened at $326.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.97. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $330.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,800 shares of company stock valued at $85,353,674. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

