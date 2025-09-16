Goldstone Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 728 SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 20,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $338.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $235.30 and a 52 week high of $339.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

