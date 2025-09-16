TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) & MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Financial Analysis

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TripAdvisor and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor 3.53% 12.40% 3.59% MercadoLibre 8.52% 43.06% 7.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TripAdvisor and MercadoLibre”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor $1.84 billion 1.19 $5.00 million $0.48 39.29 MercadoLibre $20.78 billion 5.70 $1.91 billion $40.49 57.69

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MercadoLibre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MercadoLibre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TripAdvisor and MercadoLibre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor 2 8 0 0 1.80 MercadoLibre 0 2 14 1 2.94

TripAdvisor currently has a consensus target price of $17.36, indicating a potential downside of 7.95%. MercadoLibre has a consensus target price of $2,817.22, indicating a potential upside of 20.61%. Given MercadoLibre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Risk & Volatility

TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats TripAdvisor on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TripAdvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that comprehensive and connecting travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the web; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.