US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Issues Earnings Results

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

US Gold Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. US Gold has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $212.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

Institutional Trading of US Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in US Gold by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in US Gold by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of US Gold by 38.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of US Gold during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of US Gold by 6,786.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of US Gold in a research note on Monday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of US Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

