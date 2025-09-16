Kier Group (LON:KIE) Trading Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 210.50 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 206.61 ($2.81). Approximately 20,363,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 654% from the average daily volume of 2,701,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kier Group from GBX 210 to GBX 225 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.11. The stock has a market cap of £878.52 million, a PE ratio of 2,126.21, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 21.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 EPS for the current year.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

