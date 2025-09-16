Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48, Zacks reports. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.3%

FERG opened at $214.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.45. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research raised Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferguson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

