Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Campari Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Campari Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.
Campari Group Company Profile
