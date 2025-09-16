Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Campari Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Campari Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Campari Group Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

