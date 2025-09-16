Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.
Several research firms have weighed in on TELNY. New Street Research cut Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.02 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Opendoor Stock Is Soaring—and May Just Be Starting
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts in 2025 — With More to Come
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.