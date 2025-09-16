Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on TELNY. New Street Research cut Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.42. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $17.32.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.02 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.