iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF Shares Bought by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for 2.4% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $75.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

