Arete Upgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Buy

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Arete from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $143.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Arete’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $114.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.34. Baidu has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 143.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 80.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

