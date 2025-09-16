SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,513,000 after buying an additional 620,049 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,567,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,842,000 after buying an additional 80,992 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,466,000 after buying an additional 461,936 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,065,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,807,000 after buying an additional 252,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,060,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,231,000 after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.