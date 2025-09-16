WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

WBTN stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.30. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.63 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. WEBTOON Entertainment’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 966.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 746,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 865,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 36,175 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 8.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $243,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

