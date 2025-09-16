Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

NMRA stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.92.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 7,124.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24,864 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.